Alexander, Joseph, - 78, of Somers Point, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was born July 1, 1942, in Norfolk, VA to the late Frank and Evelyn Alexander. He came to Atlantic City in 1975. His past employment was with the Atlantic City Recreation Department/Board of Education as a swimming instructor. In his later years, he was self-employed general contractor. Many knew him as Mr. Joe, Alex, or Flash. He is survived by: his children, Joseph L., Atira and Ashlyn; grandchildren, Ja'ir, Violet and Logan; friend/former wife, Florine Alexander; sister, Joan Quinn, and a host of other family and friends. Graveside Memorial Services will be 4 PM, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Route 50, Estell Manor. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Home, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
