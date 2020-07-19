Albright, Melvyn "Mel" Paul, - 75, of Knoxville, Tennessee, 75, formerly of Egg Harbor, NJ, passed away peacefully and into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 15, 2020. Mel was born in Norristown, PA, graduated from The King's College and Biblical Theological Seminary. He spent his first 7 years teaching science at The Pilgrim Academy here in Egg Harbor and was an active member of Emmanuel Church. Mel was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and May Albright. He is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years Janice Werner Albright; daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Beth and Jamie Pennington and Evelyn and Andrew Welles; son and daughter-in-law Jonathan and Yari Albright all from TN; and many grand and great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Saturday, July 25th at 11 a.m. at the Click Funeral Home Funeral Home in Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to RCE (Resourcing Christian Education) International, PO Box 4528, Wheaton, IL 60189-4528, Attn: 33110 - LIFE International School - General Fund or www.rce-international.org www.clickfh.com for full obituary and additional information.

