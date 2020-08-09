Adkisson, Russell I., - 62, of Absecon, passed away on August 5th, 2020. Russell was born on October 21st, 1957. He was raised in Absecon by his father and mother, Russell Sr. and Emma Adkisson. Russell graduated Pleasantville High School in 1976. He and his wife Linda (nee Riffle) lived in Absecon until the time of his death. Russell worked at City Supply Co., was a general mechanic, a commercial crabber and clammer, and a groundskeeper at Absecon Presbyterian Church. He was also active in his church as an elder and a deacon. Russell was known for his love of the bay, working with his hands, and his compassion. He will greatly be missed. Russell is predeceased by his father, Russell Sr. (Bud), and his mother, Emma. Russell is survived by his wife, Linda; his son, Russell III; and his daughter, Jessica; and his in-laws: Larry and Cathy, Michael and Wayne Riffle. Visitation will be 10 AM to 11:30 AM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A graveside service will follow immediately in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Benevolence Fund of the Absecon Presbyterian Church. Services are under the direction of Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
