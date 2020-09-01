ADAMS, MORGAN, SR., - 73, of Pleasantville, Morgan Lee Adams, Sr. was born October 6, 1946, in Bogalusa, Louisiana to Willena (Morgan) and Percy Adams. He departed this life on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Samaritan Center at Voorhees. Mr. Adams was a 1964 graduate of Atlantic City High School. He earned his associate degree in criminal justice from Atlantic Community College. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1969 and was stationed at the Elmendorf AFB in Alaska and the Malmstrom AFB in Montana. Mr. Adams served on the Pleasantville Police Department where he retired a sergeant in December of 1999, after 28 years of service. He was a member of Second Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Some of his favorite pastimes were; boating, fishing, playing cards, and working on his truck. Morgan enjoyed listening to music as well as cooking and spending time with his family. He was known for his gumbo and potato salad. He enjoyed watching various sports, however, football was his favorite and he was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. Morgan was preceded in death by: his parents, Willena and Percy Adams; his brothers, Donald and James; and his wife, JoAnne. He leaves to cherish his fond memories: sons, Morgan, Jr., Erik (Rhonda), Christin (Valerie), and Bryan (Marianna); daughters, Keisha (Tawah), Alyson (RaShun), and Kimberly; his companion, Ella Murdock; his former wife, Kathleen; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members, and friends. A celebration of life will be at the convenience of family. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
