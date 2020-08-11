Adams, Edward Walter, - 77, of Ocean View, NJ, I don't have to work today, I finally made it to the obituaries! Anyone who knew "Big Ed" knew his dark sense of humor! Edward Walter Adams, much loved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend passed away August 10, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Barbara Adams; his children Cynthia (Wayne) Dahl, Bryan (Kelly) Adams, and Dan Adams; and his grandchildren Haleigh, Anthony, Jacob, Lacee, Bryan Jr., Wayne Jr, and Andrew. Ed's main love of life was his family. He was proud to be a fireman for Port Republic, the United States Navy, and Life Member of Ocean View Volunteer Fire Company. He was an EMT for Family Ambulance and Dennis Twp. Rescue. Ed enjoyed riding his motorcycle, NASCAR was his favorite pastime, and camping at Red Wing Lakes was his happy place. He will be remembered as always being able to make you laugh, even in the darkest of times. Ed is preceded in death by his best friends Eugene Paulsworth and Don Parker. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 am. Time of sharing and memories will begin at 11 a.m. Last Call will follow at the Ocean View Volunteer Fire Company. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send a donation to Love of Linda Cancer Fund, Toys for Tots, or Ocean View Volunteer Fire Company. At Ed's request, causal dress is requested. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

