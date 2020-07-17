Abel, Marie (nee Concello Zumbano), - 96, of Voorhees, passed peacefully on July 13, 2020, at Brandywine Assisted Living in Voorhees, NJ. Born in Vineland, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Gemma Concello. Marie was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt who had a passion for living near the beach, cooking, gardening, dancing, and her cats. Most important in her life was her family. Marie was a strong, independent woman who overcame many struggles in her life. She and her late husband, Benedict J. Zumbano (Ben) suffered the loss of their infant son Mark when he was just 3 days old. When Ben suddenly passed in 1964, Marie raised their three young daughters and continued Benedict's Hair Salon in Atlantic City, NJ. She later moved her family and the salon to Ocean City, NJ where she maintained a successful career until her retirement in 1992. Marie was also preceded in death by her husband Howard Abel, Jr. and his late son, Howard (Howie) Abel, III. Surviving are Howie's former wife Karen and their children, Michele and Kim. Marie is survived by her daughters, Carla Brennan (Thomas), Venisa LeSerra (Michael) and Krista Nash (Jeffrey); Grandmother of Nichole Gildenston (Scott), Tara McMeans (Braswell), Roxanne Brennan (Shawn); Nicholas Lucente (Samantha) and Michael Brennan; Great-grandmother of Brittany, Braswell, Liam, Colton and Kinsley; Sister of Joan (Thomas) Dixon; and aunt to nieces, Deanne (Jeff) Mason and Lynne (David) Frisch. Visitation will be held at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon on Monday, July 20th beginning at 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Graveside service will be held at 1 pm at Laurel Memorial Park, 2301 English Creek Ave, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. The family would also like to acknowledge the exceptional care provided by the Reflections staff at Brandywine Assisted Living - Voorhees, NJ. Tribute donations in memory of Marie Abel can be made to the Alzheimer's Association https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2df_id=32112&32112.donation=form or The American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com. Social distancing measures will be in place.
