It’s a New Year’s Eve double header at Oar House Pub with FunzaLuv at 5 p.m., The Insiders Band at 9 p.m., a DJ upstairs, as well as party favors and a midnight champagne toast. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of. Located at 318 42nd Place, Sea Isle City. LaCosta-Lounge.TicketLeap.com.