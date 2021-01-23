 Skip to main content
Oakcrest
Coach: Scott Miele

Last season’s record: 7-18

2021 prediction: Spoiler

Key players: Jasmine LeClair 5-8, Sr., F; Ruby Ibeauwachi, 5-8, Sr.; Mumu Scott, 5-6, Jr.; Bella Williamson, 5-6, Jr.; Lexi Bey, 6-0, Jr. F; Nay Nay Clark 5-6, Sr. G; Lonai Dorris, 5-8, Sr.; Jackie Cooper, 5-4, So.; Maryam Young, 5-9, Fr.; Hailey Rickets, 5-6, Fr.

Outlook: The Falcons return Nay Nay Clark, who averaged a team-leading 24.5 points last season and was a second-team Press All-Star. Miele said two players opted out, but the team features talented and experienced players in the rotation, especially in the front court. Jasmine LeClair, who averaged 5.68 points, looks to become the first athlete in school history to receive 13 varsity letters.

