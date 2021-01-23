Outlook: The Falcons return Nay Nay Clark, who averaged a team-leading 24.5 points last season and was a second-team Press All-Star. Miele said two players opted out, but the team features talented and experienced players in the rotation, especially in the front court. Jasmine LeClair, who averaged 5.68 points, looks to become the first athlete in school history to receive 13 varsity letters.