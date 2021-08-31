Coach: Barbara Dell'Aringa (first season)
2020 record: 12-3
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Falcons graduated 11 seniors, but they return junior Madison Pell, who can play any position and will lead a young team. The team features some new players coming up from the junior varsity level as well as new faces, but team chemistry is still a strength. Oakcrest features transfer Carly Angelo, who has never played volleyball but picked the sport up quickly, Dell'Aringa said.
"We will grow as a team, bond as a team and never give up until the last point," Dell'Aringa said.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen