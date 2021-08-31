What to watch: Oakcrest won its first sectional title in program history in 2020, but lost five seniors to graduation. Still, despite rebuilding this season, Hearn said his team looks to play spoiler with the returning talent it has. That includes 2020 first-team Press All Stars and seniors Jayda Shehadi (forward) and Erin Owens (defender). Goalkeeper Gabbie Gibson and sophomore midfielders Gabbie Dittus and Cate LaRoche also are expected to be key players.