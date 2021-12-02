 Skip to main content
OAKCREST
Coach: Mitch Friedel

2021 record: 4-2

What to watch: The Falcons lost only two key seniors to graduation and will be competitive. Oakcrest’s leading scorers are Brian Tran, Nathan Ranger, Nick Kurtanidze, David Connelly and freshman prospect Logan Barnes.

“We have a lot more boys than last year,” Friedel said. “Since we have improved numbers, I think we have a solid core group.”

