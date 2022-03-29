 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oakcrest

Coach: Jason Hearn

Last season’s record: 13-10

2022 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: The Falcons will rely on senior pitcher/shortstop Abigail Tunney and senior first baseman/outfielder Bella Williamson and junior catcher Madison Pell. Tunney struck out 198 hitters in 150 innings and had 21 RBIs and 34 stolen bases last season.

