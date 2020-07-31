Oakcrest

Oct 2: at Atlantic City

Oct. 9: Ocean City

Oct. 16: Buena Regional

Oct. 23: at Lower Cape May

Oct. 30: Bye

Nov. 7: at Egg Harbor Township

Thanksgiving: Absegami

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

