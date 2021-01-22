Outlook: The Falcons are returning just two starters in Respes and O’Brien. Last season, Nissim averaged 14 points and O’Brien averaged six points, six assists and two steals. Standout guard Jahlil Kearney, who averaged 13.3 points, will not return as he moved back to New York. The team practices in pods to limit exposure, so building chemistry will take some time as they are young. Oakcrest will still be competitive and its biggest strength is defense, Brown said.