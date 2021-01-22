 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oakcrest
0 comments

Oakcrest

OAKCREST

Coach: Frank Brown

Last season’s record: 11-14

2020-21 prediction: Developing

Key players: Michael O’Brien, 5-10, Sr., G; Nissim Respes, 5-11, Sr., G.

Outlook: The Falcons are returning just two starters in Respes and O’Brien. Last season, Nissim averaged 14 points and O’Brien averaged six points, six assists and two steals. Standout guard Jahlil Kearney, who averaged 13.3 points, will not return as he moved back to New York. The team practices in pods to limit exposure, so building chemistry will take some time as they are young. Oakcrest will still be competitive and its biggest strength is defense, Brown said.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News