Oakcrest
Oakcrest

Oakcrest

Coach: John Commander

2019 record: 8-17

2020 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: The Falcons return six starters from 2019. Senior left-hander Tyler Monzo struck out 24 batters in 2019. Junior catcher David Connelly threw out seven runners trying to steal second in 2019.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
