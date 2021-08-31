Coach: Scott Meile (first season)
2020 record: 10-2-1
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: The Falcons feature both experienced and younger players. Senior defender and team captain Keegan Samuel is expected to anchor the team. Senior Jared Miller, junior Andre Johnson and sophomore Jack O’Brien look to lead the offense. Julien Manalang, a senior, is also expected to contribute.
"We are looking to rebuild with experienced players and younger kids who will be looking to step into larger roles after graduating two highly successful senior classes," Meile said.
