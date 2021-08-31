 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oakcrest
0 comments

Oakcrest

Coach: Scott Meile (first season)

2020 record: 10-2-1

Group: S.J. Group II 

What to watch: The Falcons feature both experienced and younger players. Senior defender and team captain Keegan Samuel is expected to anchor the team. Senior Jared Miller, junior Andre Johnson and sophomore Jack O’Brien look to lead the offense. Julien Manalang, a senior, is also expected to contribute.

"We are looking to rebuild with experienced players and younger kids who will be looking to step into larger roles after graduating two highly successful senior classes," Meile said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govt-and-politics

New urgency to fix New York's COVID-19 rent relief program

  • Updated

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she was in talks to call a special session of the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's temporary federal ban on evictions, just days ahead of the expiration of the state's own ban Aug. 31.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News