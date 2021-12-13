Outlook: Senior twins Hunter (138) and Hogan Horsey (126) are the key returners for the Falcons. Last season, Hunter finished 6-4 and placed fourth at the individual region tournament and reached the state tournament. Hogan finished 5-3 and qualified for regions. Both look to guide a young team with some inexperienced wrestlers. Some up-and-coming wrestlers to watch include senior Jurdain Hendricks (132) and junior Francisco Velazquez (285).