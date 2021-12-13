 Skip to main content
Oakcrest
Coach: Dillon Hammond (first season)

Last season’s record: 1-6

Outlook: Senior twins Hunter (138) and Hogan Horsey (126) are the key returners for the Falcons. Last season, Hunter finished 6-4 and placed fourth at the individual region tournament and reached the state tournament. Hogan finished 5-3 and qualified for regions. Both look to guide a young team with some inexperienced wrestlers. Some up-and-coming wrestlers to watch include senior Jurdain Hendricks (132) and junior Francisco Velazquez (285). 

We look forward to developing our young wrestlers while challenging our experienced wrestlers in competing at a high level," said Hammond, who wrestled at Absegami and previously was an assistant for the Braves from 2016-2021. "We will bring back the tradition of Oakcrest Wrestling."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

