Outlook: Oakcrest returns state qualifiers and junior twins Hunter (37-5) and Hogan Horsey (34-7), region qualifier and senior DJ Flippen (31-8) and district-qualifier Jurdain Hendricks (12-16). The Falcons, grateful for the opportunity to compete, aim to bring more wrestlers to the individual tournament.

“We have wrestlers we are excited to see dominate,” Prince said, “and we have wrestlers who we are excited to see take the next step.”