Coach: Louie Parks Jr. (first season)
2021 record: 11-2
Outlook: The Falcons put together a great regular season in 2021, but lost in the first round of the sectional playoffs. This spring, the team is very confident, and are expected to do well in the CAL. First-year coach Parks Jr. said the entire team is special in different ways, but senior defenders
Gunnar Angier and Tommy DeCicco, senior goalie Owen Haugan, who was a second-team All Star last season, junior midfielder Jayden Williams and sophomore attacker Joey Snodgrass are some of the Falcons’ top players.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen