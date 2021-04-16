Coach: Brett Hoffecker (eighth season, 89-56)
2019 record: 9-8
Outlook: The Falcons are low in numbers, Hoffecker said, but have a core group that have been playing with each other for a couple of years. That list includes seniors Ryan Liberty (attack), Michael O’Brien (defense) and Ethan Nelson (midfielder) and juniors Gunner Angier (defense) and Owen Haugen (goalie). Hoffecker said the team can be a threat this season.
“We continue to strive on the simple fundamentals and let each individual do their best at their ability,” Hoffecker said. “We are family!”
