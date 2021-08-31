What to watch: The Falcons return Sydney Groen and Emma Robinson, 2020's No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively. Cece Capone will be third singles. Hannah Derringer and Michaela Hearn will move up to first doubles from second last year.

"We're looking forward to having captains Sydney and Emma back on the court at a high level," Ponzetti said. "There's a lot of good players in the CAL. We'll see how Cece adapts at third singles, and we'll see how the doubles works out. We're looking forward to getting back to a level of normalcy in the schedule and playing."