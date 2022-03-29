 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OAKCREST

Coach: Maura Twiggs (second season)

2021 record: 0-14

Outlook: This will be another rebuilding year for the Falcons, but as young as they are, the returners are full of potential, Twiggs said. Seven players return who have heart, never hang their heads and compete with the best of their abilities. Those retuners are Trishana Sathiyanesan (midfield) and defenders/midfielders Maria Pineda, Madelyn Boyle and Vrutti Patel, all of whom are seniors. Midfielders Alexis Thavisack (junior) and Rachel Carson (sophomore) also return and look to make an impact. Oakcrest is starting feeder programs to keep kids in Mays Landing and build interest in the local area.

"I am humbled to be working with such dedicated returners, as well as tackling the task of introducing the sport to a large number of new players," Twiggs said. "This season will continue to prove growth and success in ways that can not be demonstrated with a simple record of wins and losses."

