Oakcrest girls 45, EHT 37

Nay Nay Clark scored 21 as Oakcrest improved to 2-0 with the win. Clark scored 15 in the second half. Mumu Scott added 12 for the winners.
Egg Harbor Township 8 4 17 8 – 37
Oakcrest 6 12 13 14 - 45
EHT – Baxter 5, Henderson 11, Suntez 4, K. Zinckgraf 4, A. Zinckgraf 10, Dodd 5
OK – Ibeauwchi 8, Bey 2, Scott 12, Clark 21, LeClair 2
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
