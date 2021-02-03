 Skip to main content
Oakcrest girls 45, EHT 37
Oakcrest girls 45, EHT 37

Nay Nay Clark scored 21 as Oakcrest improved to 2-0 with the win. Clark scored 15 in the second half. Mumu Scott added 12 for the winners.

Egg Harbor Township 8 4 17 8 – 37

Oakcrest 6 12 13 14 - 45

EHT – Baxter 5, Henderson 11, Suntez 4, K. Zinckgraf 4, A. Zinckgraf 10, Dodd 5

OK – Ibeauwchi 8, Bey 2, Scott 12, Clark 21, LeClair 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
