Oakcrest at Atlantic City
Oakcrest at Atlantic City

Vikings head coach Keenan Wright goes over a play with QB Eric Stecker. Atlantic City, NJ. September 18, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)

6 p.m. Friday

Keenan Wright makes his debut as Atlantic City coach. The Vikings, who finished 2-8 last season, feature Eric Strecker, a junior transfer from Winslow Township, at quarterback. Strecker completed 40 of 85 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns at Winslow last season. Oakcrest comes off a 3-7 season. Falcons senior wide receiver/quarterback Nissim Respes is a player to watch.

