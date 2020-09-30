Oakcrest at Atlantic City

Keenan Wright makes his debut as Atlantic City coach. The Vikings, who finished 2-8 last season, feature Eric Strecker, a junior transfer from Winslow Township, at quarterback. Strecker completed 40 of 85 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns at Winslow last season. Oakcrest comes off a 3-7 season. Falcons senior wide receiver/quarterback Nissim Respes is a player to watch.