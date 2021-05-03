Oakcrest 7, Lower Cape May 4

The Falcons have won three straight. The game was called in the sixth inning because of rain.
Ben Gehring threw five innings for his first victory on the season. Adrian Firpo was 4 for 4 with four runs scored. David Connelly was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Lower 021 010 – 4 8 3
Oakcrest 203 20 – 7 11 2
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
