Oakcrest (6-1) at Cedar Creek (2-5)

Noon Saturday

These schools are both members of the Greater Egg Harbor School District. Oakcrest has never beaten Cedar Creek. The Falcons are 0-10 against Creek. Oakcrest linebacker Nasir Regley has 15 tackles for losses. Cedar Creek has lost three straight. Pirates quarterback Billy Smith has thrown 1,133 yards and six TDs.

