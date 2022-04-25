Oakcrest 5, St. Joseph 4

The Falcons rallied to hand St. Joe its first loss of the season.
Gavin Healy tied the game with a two-run double in the seventh.
Arian Firpo was 1 for 2 with four runs scored. Joel Thompson was 2 for 2.
Oakcrest improves to 4-7. St. Joe falls to 8-1.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
