Oakcrest (5-1) at Egg Harbor Township (2-4)

6 p.m. Friday
Oakcrest needs a win to boost its South Jersey Group II playoff hopes. The Falcons have won three straight and allowed a total of 20 points in those victories. Senior linebacker Nasir Regley leads the defense with 14 tackles for losses. EHT has dropped two straight. Junior running back Kenum Council has rushed 78 times for 608 yards.
