Oakcrest 28, Bridgeton 6 — FINAL

The Oakcrest High School football team rebounded from last week's shutout loss with a 28-6 win over Bridgeton in a West Jersey Football League United Division game.

Aldrich Doe caught two TD passes and ran for another score for the Falcons (3-1). He ran for 59 yards on nine carries and caught four passes for 79 yards.

Bridgeton (0-3) scored first, but the Falcons rattled off 28 unanswered points.

Gary Harper opened the scoring for the Bulldogs on his 30-yard TD run with 7:34 left in the first quarter. He ran for 62 yards and caught four passes.

Oakcrest took the lead 5 seconds into the second quarter, when Tank Williams found the end zone and Victor Irizarry's kick to put the Falcons up 7-6. Williams finished the game with 119 yards on 13 carries.

The Falcons extended their lead with 5:56 left in the first half thanks to some trickiness. Running back Samuel Mensah connected with wide receiver Doe to make it 14-6.

Doe caught his second TD pass of the game with 10 seconds left in the third quarter, this time from quarterback Marcus Lee to make it 21-6. Lee rushed for 46 yards.

The Falcons' offense continued to role, as Doe scored for the third time, this one a 2-yard run to make it 28-6 in the fourth.

Oakcrest;0 14 7 7—28

Bridgeton;6 0 0 0—6

FIRST QUARTER

B—Harper 30 run (run failed)

SECOND QUARTER

O—Williams 2 run (Irizarry kick)

O—Doe 39 pass from Mensah (Irizarry kick)

THIRD QUARTER

O—Doe 30 pass from Lee (Irizarry kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

O—Doe 2 run (Irizarry kick)

Records—Oakcrest 3-1, Bridgeton 0-3.