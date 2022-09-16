Oakcrest 28, Bridgeton 6 — FINAL

The Oakcrest High School football team rebounded from last week's shutout loss with a 28-6 win over Bridgeton in a West Jersey Football League United Division game.
Aldrich Doe caught two TD passes and ran for another score for the Falcons (3-1). He ran for 59 yards on nine carries and caught four passes for 79 yards.
Bridgeton (0-3) scored first, but the Falcons rattled off 28 unanswered points.
Gary Harper opened the scoring for the Bulldogs on his 30-yard TD run with 7:34 left in the first quarter. He ran for 62 yards and caught four passes.
Oakcrest took the lead 5 seconds into the second quarter, when Tank Williams found the end zone and Victor Irizarry's kick to put the Falcons up 7-6. Williams finished the game with 119 yards on 13 carries.
The Falcons extended their lead with 5:56 left in the first half thanks to some trickiness. Running back Samuel Mensah connected with wide receiver Doe to make it 14-6.
People are also reading…
Doe caught his second TD pass of the game with 10 seconds left in the third quarter, this time from quarterback Marcus Lee to make it 21-6. Lee rushed for 46 yards.
The Falcons' offense continued to role, as Doe scored for the third time, this one a 2-yard run to make it 28-6 in the fourth.
Oakcrest;0 14 7 7—28
Bridgeton;6 0 0 0—6
FIRST QUARTER
B—Harper 30 run (run failed)
SECOND QUARTER
O—Williams 2 run (Irizarry kick)
O—Doe 39 pass from Mensah (Irizarry kick)
THIRD QUARTER
O—Doe 30 pass from Lee (Irizarry kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
O—Doe 2 run (Irizarry kick)
Records—Oakcrest 3-1, Bridgeton 0-3.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo