Oakcrest 26, Absegami 0 — FINAL

MAYS LANDING — Oakcrest High School football coach Mike Forest pointed at the Joe Mohr Trophy with a smile as rain drizzled Friday afternoon.

“It’s back where it belongs,” Forest said as the Falcons cheered.

Zahir Davis sparked the Oakcrest defense with three sacks and two blocked punts as the Falcons beat rival Absegami 26-0. The winner receives a trophy named after the late Mohr, who was the longtime athletic director of Oakcrest and was also the athletic director of the now defunct Egg Harbor City High School.

Oakcrest (5-1) had not beaten Absegami (0-5) since 2014.

“It was a competition with the defensive line,” Davis, a senior defensive lineman, said. “First one to get the most sacks. We wanted it.”

Friday was the second straight week Oakcrest had stopped a streak. The Falcons won their first home since 2019 with a 15-14 win over Moorestown on Sept. 23.

