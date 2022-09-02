Oakcrest 24, Middle Twp. 10 — FINAL

Marcus Lee threw two touchdown passes, and the Oakcrest High School football team beat Middle Township 24-10 in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game Friday.

Oakcrest improved to 2-0, and Middle dropped its opener.

Amir Tinsley scored on Oakcrest's opening drive with a 3-yard run to make it 6-0.

Middle got deep into Oakcrest's territory on the ensuing possession. But the Falcons' defense held up on the goal line, and the Panthers had to settle for a 22-yard field goal from Jerome Licata to cut the lead to 6-3.

Middle's defense responded, stopping Oakcrest at the goal line on a fourth-down pass to turn it over on downs. But due to the field position, Middle took a safety on fourth down to extend the Falcons' lead to 8-3.

A scary play occurred in the second quarter, when a Middle Township player was injured making a tackle at the line of scrimmage. After being down for several minutes with an apparent leg injury, he was taken away via ambulance that had to come out onto the field.

Middle's Michael Zarfati, who made several big plays throughout the contest, had an interception following the delay, but Oakcrest got the ball back off a fumble recovery at the 15-yard line with 16 seconds left in the half.

Oakcrest capitalized on the field position. Marcus Lee rolled right and danced out of a sack attempt by a Middle lineman before throwing a jump ball TD pass to Levar Price to make it 16-3.

Lee threw his second TD of the game in the third quarter, when he found Aldrich Doe on the run from 19 yards out. Doe showed off his catching ability, as he caught the perfect pass on his fingertips after beating two defenders. Not to be done, Zicri Forest made a nice leaping catch off another great pass from Lee for the 2-point conversion to make it 24-3.

Zarfati, who had over 100 yards receiving, had a couple big gainers that got the Panthers inside the 5-yard-line in the final minute. It set up Mark Oliver's TD pass to Adrian Laboy to cap the scoring.

Oakcrest;6 10 8 0—24

Middle Twp.;0 3 0 7—10

FIRST QUARTER

O—Amir Tinsley 3 run (kick failed)

SECOND QUARTER

MT—Jerome Licata 22 field goal

O—Safety

O—Price 15 pass from Lee (Mensah pass from Lee)

THIRD QUARTER

O—Doe 19 pass from Lee (Forest pass from Lee)

FOURTH QUARTER

MT—Laboy 4 pass from Oliver (Licata kick)

Records—Oakcrest 2-0, Middle 0-1.