 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oakcrest 23, Egg Harbor Twp. 14 — FINAL

  • 0

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Oakcrest High School football team regained the momentum in the second half and beat Egg Harbor Township 23-14 on Friday.

The Falcons improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the West Jersey Football League United Division. EHT fell to 2-5 on the season and 2-3 in the division.

Oakcrest scored on 24-yard run by Asad Hunt in the first quarter, a 20-yard TD pass from quarterback Marcus Lee to Aldrich Doe and a late 55-yard run by Jaleel Williams. Victor Irizarry kicked three extra points, and defensive tackle Nasir Regley brought down an Eagles runner in the end zone for a safety.

Continue reading.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News