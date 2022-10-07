Oakcrest 23, Egg Harbor Twp. 14 — FINAL

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Oakcrest High School football team regained the momentum in the second half and beat Egg Harbor Township 23-14 on Friday.

The Falcons improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the West Jersey Football League United Division. EHT fell to 2-5 on the season and 2-3 in the division.

Oakcrest scored on 24-yard run by Asad Hunt in the first quarter, a 20-yard TD pass from quarterback Marcus Lee to Aldrich Doe and a late 55-yard run by Jaleel Williams. Victor Irizarry kicked three extra points, and defensive tackle Nasir Regley brought down an Eagles runner in the end zone for a safety.