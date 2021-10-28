 Skip to main content
Oakcrest (2-5) at Pemberton (0-6), Noon Saturday
Oakcrest has lost five straight but begins the week in possession of the final South Jersey Group III playoff spot. Falcons quarterback Aaaron Bullock has thrown for 1,242 yards. Zeke Ashiagbor leads the Oakcrest defense with 52 tackles. Pemberton lost to Egg Harbor Township 36-6 last week.

