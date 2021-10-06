Oakcrest (2-3) at Cedar Creek (6-0)

Cedar beat Holy Spirit 7-6 last week and is ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11. Senior linebacker C.J. Resto leads a Pirates defense that has allowed 14 points all season with 63 tackles. Cedar Creek quarterback JC Landicini has thrown for 1,402 yards and 13 TDs. Oakcrest quarterback Aaron Bullock threw for 295 yards in a 21-20 loss to Seneca last week. Both of these schools are members of the Greater Egg Harbor School District.