Oakcrest (2-1) at Bridgeton (0-2)

6 p.m. Friday

Oakcrest opened with wins over Vineland and Middle Township before last week’s 49-0 loss to Mainland Regional. Tauheed Hill leads the Oakcrest defense with 22 tackles. Falcons quarterback Marcus Lee has thrown for 222 yards. Bridgeton has lost to Egg Harbor Township and Vineland this season.

