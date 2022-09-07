 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oakcrest (2-0) at Mainland Regional (1-1) 6 p.m. Friday

Junior running back Sam Mensah has rushed for 179 yards in Oakcrest’s first two wins. Tauheed Hill leads the Oakcrest defense with 21 tackles and a forced fumble. Mainland squandered a 13-point second-half lead and lost to Ocean City 21-20 last week. Mainland senior running back Ja’Briel Mace has rushed for 222 yards. Mustangs junior defensive back Jamie Tyson has two interceptions.

