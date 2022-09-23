 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oakcrest 15, Moorestown 14 — FINAL

  • 0

The score was tied 7-7 at the half. Trailing 14-7, Oakcrest (4-1) freshman Zicri Forest scored on a punt return and then the Falcons went for the two-point conversion and converted to take the one-point lead with 1 minute, 34 seconds left in the game. Moorestown fell to 4-1.

Moorestown;7 0 7 0—14

Oakcrest;7 0 0 8—15

FIRST QUARTER

M—Touchdown (kick)

O—Touchdown (kick)

THIRD QUARTER

M—Touchdown (kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

O—Forest punt return (2-point conversion)

Records—Moorestown 4-1, Oakcrest 4-1.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News