Oakcrest (1-0) at Buena Regional (0-0)
6 p.m. Friday
Greg Gruver makes his debut as Buena coach. Junior wide receiver and defensive back Samir Garrison sparks the Chiefs. Oakcrest opened with a 29-2 win over Pleasantville last Friday. Falcons quarterback Aaron Bullock threw for 119 yards and two TDs and ran for 53 yards and a score. Asad Hunt ran for 77 yards and a TD and also intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble for Oakcrest.
