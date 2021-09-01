 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oakcrest (1-0) at Buena Regional (0-0)
0 comments

Oakcrest (1-0) at Buena Regional (0-0)

Oakcrest (1-0) at Buena Regional (0-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Greg Gruver makes his debut as Buena coach. Junior wide receiver and defensive back Samir Garrison sparks the Chiefs. Oakcrest opened with a 29-2 win over Pleasantville last Friday. Falcons quarterback Aaron Bullock threw for 119 yards and two TDs and ran for 53 yards and a score. Asad Hunt ran for 77 yards and a TD and also intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble for Oakcrest.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News