NYC Pride says no police can attend; Gay officers

U.S. schools should maintain mask requirements at least through the end of the academic year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in its latest guidance, even after saying fully vaccinated adults can safely shed face coverings in most settings.
“Universal and correct use of masks should be required” at K-12 schools providing in-person instruction, the CDC said in a statement Saturday. “Physical distancing should be maximized to the greatest extent possible.”
That includes creating distance between children on school buses when possible and ensuring “teachers and staff use proper hand-washing and respiratory etiquette,” according to the agency.
The CDC said it’s recommending that schools apply the existing guidance because students won’t be fully vaccinated by the end of the 2020-21 school year and youth under age 12 aren’t eligible for shots yet. That will allow schools that reopened to stay open, the agency said.
“Evidence suggests that many K-12 schools that have strictly implemented prevention strategies have been able to safely open for in-person instruction and remain open,” the CDC said.
President Joe Biden presented the shift in guidance for fully vaccinated adults Thursday, signaling a turning point for a nation weary from a coronavirus pandemic that’s killed more than 585,000 people in the U.S. “The rule is very simple: Get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do,” he said.
NYC Pride says no police can attend: Organizers of New York City’s Pride events said Saturday they are banning police and other law enforcement from marching in their huge annual parade until at least 2025 and will also seek to keep on-duty officers a block away from the celebration of LGBTQ people and history.
In their statement, NYC Pride urged members of law enforcement to “acknowledge their harm and to correct course moving forward.”
“The sense of safety that law enforcement is meant to provide can instead be threatening, and at times dangerous, to those in our community who are most often targeted with excessive force and/or without reason,” the group said.
It will also increase the event’s security budget to boost the presence of community-based security and first responders while reducing the Police Department’s presence.
Police will provide first response and security “only when absolutely necessary as mandated by city officials,” the group said, adding it hoped to keep police officers at least one city block away from event perimeter areas where possible.
Word of the ban came out Friday when the Gay Officers Action League said in a release it was disheartened by the decision.
The group called the ban an “abrupt about-face” and said the decision “to placate some of the activists in our community is shameful.”
Accused Florida deputy denies planting drugs in stopped cars: A former Florida sheriff’s deputy on trial for allegedly planting drugs during traffic stops testified he is innocent, saying he found a stash of narcotics discovered in his patrol car but could not explain why he never reported it.
Fired Jackson County deputy Zachary Wester testified at his trial Friday that he found the methamphetamine, marijuana and syringes inside a box at a park restroom while investigating a report of suspicious activity. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Wester guessed it had been placed there to be found by an inmate work crew so it could be smuggled back inside the prison.
Internal affairs investigators found the drugs hidden inside his patrol car in the summer of 2018, shortly before he was suspended. Prosecutors say it was ready-to-plant evidence that Wester used during his traffic stops.
U.S. climate envoy Kerry meets with pope: John Kerry, President Joe Biden’s climate envoy, met privately with Pope Francis on Saturday, afterward calling the pope a “compelling moral authority on the subject of the climate crisis” who has been “ahead of the curve.”
The former U.S. secretary of state told Vatican News the pope’s embrace of climate issues “hopefully can push people to greater ambition to get the job done.”
Kerry is visiting European capitals to strengthen cooperation on climate change ahead of the next round of U.N. climate talks in Glasgow this November.
Mom detained after 2 kids found dead in Arizona: Two children were found dead Saturday morning in a suburban Phoenix apartment after a woman flagged down a police officer and said she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children, police said.
Officers went to her apartment and found a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy dead with “obvious signs of physical trauma,” Tempe Police spokesman Sgt. Steven Carbajal said.
The mother who flagged down a Tempe officer about 7 a.m. near a station has been detained and detectives are interviewing her, Carbajal said in a statement. No identities have been released.
— Press wire services