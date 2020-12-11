 Skip to main content
Nya Gilchrist, Ocean City
Nya Gilchrist, Ocean City

Middle Township vs Ocean City field hockey game

Middle Township's Lexie Frank #30 battle for the ball against Ocean City's Nya Gilchrist #4 during girls field hockey game at Middle Township High School Monday Nov 9, 2020. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

Third-year starter was a key member of the O.C. offense. Had 12 goals and four assists in only nine games. Scored the winning goal in both games as Ocean City beat Middle Township 1-0 and 2-1.

