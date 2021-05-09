You’re about to hear (and read) 10 amazing stories and tributes to South Jersey’s finest and most selfless nurses, all of whom answered the call to help their communities this past year.

The stories recount tales from the front lines in a yearlong battle against the ravages of COVID-19 and a global pandemic that has not spared South Jersey.

At times heartwarming and at other times heartbreaking, they are stories of life and loss. But above all they are stories of the triumph of the human spirit.

When we first put out the call for our inaugural Nurses: The Heart of Health Care contest earlier this year, we weren’t sure what type of response we’d get.

We got our answer quickly, as the nominations came pouring in — 215 of them! It wasn’t just the sheer number that overwhelmed us. The nominations were personal and inspirational in their accounts of their nursing heroes.

”She’s a leader to her team.”

”She was our Angel!”

”Some miracles are just people with kind hearts.”

With the help of our judges, and you, our readers, we set about the task of picking 10 stories.

It was not easy. Nurses and all healthcare professionals went through a year like no other. COVID-19 rewrote their job description, demanding of them a commitment to caring longer, and at greater risk to themselves and their families.

Yet these nurses — and countless others — did their jobs unflinchingly.

Juggling their own families, newborns and careers, they gave all they had.

For that, both the winning 10 nurses and all those nominated have earned the admiration of their families and communities.

This presentation is just a small gesture of thanks for their hard fight in the trenches.

It was made possible with the help of our audience, sponsors and judges. Congratulations to all involved, particularly our nursing and healthcare professionals working so hard to keep us all safe.

Now, on to the stories...

Theresa Evans made a quantum career and lifestyle change when she decided to move from debits and credits to IVs and a stethoscope.

“I attended Temple University through my junior year and then dropped out. I worked in cost accounting at Morey’s Piers, but my mother always wanted me to graduate from college. Sadly, she passed away before I started nursing school at Atlantic Cape Community College,” Evans said.

Evans has been a registered nurse for eight years and has worked those eight years at Cape Regional Medical Center. After graduating from ACCC, she earned her bachelor of science degree in nursing online from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.

During the yearlong pandemic, Evans has worked in the COVID-19 unit.

“It’s been draining,” she admitted, but added she never second guessed her decision to pursue a career in nursing. “The most difficult part is patients by themselves, wanting someone they know, someone from their family to be with them. I love taking care of my patients and helping them feel better. I try to do my best helping them to FaceTime with family and friends even using my own phone.”

Admired by both the medical center staff and patients, Evans has been recognized multiple times by her team members and nominated for the “Difference Maker Award” given to employees at the hospital who go above and beyond. She also has been nominated for the DAISY Award that recognizes nurses who provide extraordinary care.

In a recent nomination for a DAISY award, a patient commented, “Theresa was the best nurse for my husband and I who ended up together in the hospital with COVID. She is a small but mighty speed demon when she needs to be but she also took the time to explain and help us make good choices. She helped us understand what was happening with our care and treatment and how important it was for us to be patient with our diagnosis. Theresa even made time for our family and communicated with them through FaceTime putting them at ease. She definitely goes above and beyond.”

Evans comes from a long family line of people in healthcare, including two sisters who chose nursing, a daughter who is an anesthesiologist at Cooper University Hospital and a niece and nephew who also are healthcare providers.

Evans lives in Wildwood and has a new German Shepherd puppy named Zeus who will benefit from the same care, attention and concern she shows her patients. She also loves baking and, no surprise, she brings her homemade treats into work to share with everyone.

As further testament to both her nursing career and Cape Regional Medical Center, Evans said, “I never want to work anywhere else. I’m proud to represent the hospital and all the doctors, nurses and everyone who works here.”

— Barbara St. Clair

Little more than a year ago, Shannon Stonnell volunteered to work with COVID-19 patients on the intensive care unit at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway Township. She had been wanting to get into critical care, and the hospital needed help managing the influx of patients.

It was a career- and life-changing decision.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” said Stonnell of working in the 11-bed ICU during the first wave of the pandemic. “It was a nightmare on so many levels. Patients would come in walking with COVID, and they couldn’t breathe. They’d go on a ventilator, and everything would go downhill. Their lungs became cement, and their bodies would begin to shut down.

“Sometimes I was the last person to hold their hand as they died,” she said. “Sometimes, I’d sing to them or call a chaplain. I wanted to do whatever I could to help them. I treated everyone like my own family.”

As a nursing student, Stonnell knew patients would die.

“But every shift, there was somebody passing, if not more,” she said. “We’d try one medication. We’d try another. Nothing was set in stone on how to properly treat these patients. It was overwhelming.”

Not having enough PPE, sleeping in a dorm at the hospital, being isolated from her family and witnessing nurses cry at patients’ deaths contributed to Stonnell’s feelings of fear and distress.

Risking her own life every time she went to work also wreaked havoc with her emotions. But she got through it and credits her coworkers, who held her up.

“I’m the youngest on the team,” said Stonnell, 23, “and all the nurses were there, making sure I was OK. We have a great team in the ICU.”

Although Stonnell says work is still difficult, things are getting better. The ICU is no longer filled with COVID-19 patients. And the team has a year’s worth of experience and knowledge to draw on. COVID-19 numbers are decreasing, and vaccinations offer promise that the virus soon will be on the wane.

The last year has been like no other, and Stonnell hopes there will never be another like it. Even in the middle of the chaos and despair, she never second-guessed her decision to go into the helping profession.

“I love being a nurse,” said Stonnell. “I have no regrets.”

— Maria Wolf

Kelly Remaley was inspired to become a nurse after she encountered friendly hospital staff as a little girl herself. While they ran tests to check her own diagnosis, she said they helped her stay calm.

“I just felt good that there was actually a nurse there that had helped make me feel better in calming down because they were doing tests and stuff,” said Remaley.

From then on, Remaley says she was inspired to work not only in healthcare, but especially with children so they feel that same kind of comfort.

“Just making kids feel calm and safe when they’re going through stuff or getting vaccines and things like that,” said Remaley, who has worked at Rainbow Pediatrics for 11 years.

One of the most wonderful and rewarding experiences as a pediatric nurse is working with families and watching her patients grow.

“They’re so sweet and cute most of the time.” she said. “I’ve seen kids grow up and some of them are parents that I’m seeing their babies.”

What helps her do this job every day is maintaining a positive attitude with her younger patients. She stays upbeat with the help of her co-workers at Rainbow Pediatrics.

“I have a great team of colleagues that make it easy to come to work everyday,” she said. “Even during the ever changing COVID policies and procedures this year we managed to stay positive during the uncertain times and work together knowing we were keeping ourselves and the patients safe. Having a wonderful support system outside of work of family and friends helps too! “

She said being nominated for a Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare award leaves her with a great feeling for the work that she does every day.

“It was an honor to be nominated. I never really even knew about the nomination until afterwards, but it was just an amazing feeling to be nominated.”

— Amanda Auble

Brooke Ann Popplewell says the best part of her job as a urology nurse at Cape Regional Physicians Associates is fostering close relationships with her patients.

“I get a lot of repetition contact with the patients,” she said. “So I got to know these people more on a personal level. I would see them more often than you know, just coming in for the common cold or something like that. So I’d say that’s like my favorite part is to get to know them and the closeness to some of them that I’ve really developed.”

Popplewell, of the Del Haven section of Middle Township, has spent most of her eight-year career in urology. She also has worked intermittently in a methadone clinic as a dispensing nurse and at a local nursing home, just to keep up on her skills.

She said getting close to her patients comes natural for her.

“I love people and the chatty person,” she said. “I’d rather help. Helping someone makes me feel better.”

Creating a sense of comfort for all of her patients is a priority for Popplewell as a female nurse with many male patients. She said she strives to be friendly and upfront with all her patients from the start.

Popplewell always wanted to be a nurse. In high school, she was part of an Allied medical program, which really drew her attention to the medical field. She received her nursing degree from Widener University.

Things got challenging with the pandemic, but Popplewell said she worked the COVID-19 hotline so patients could call and get information about their situations and learn how to proceed.

“It’s definitely been challenging. But I also think that for people in healthcare it made us want to just step up a little bit more than we usually do,” she said.

To continue to stay motivated, Popplewell thinks often about her 13-year-old daughter.

“She watches me very closely,” Popplewell said.

Popplewell was excited to hear the news that she had been nominated for her work.

“Very nice to know, even to have been nominated,” she said. “I’m very flattered.”

— Amanda Auble

Jennifer Orlando plays an important role as a nurse in AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Progressive Care Unit for patients in serious need.

“We get very sick patients,” she said.

Orlando and her team work to bridge the gap for patients transitioning between medical-surgical and intensive care units.

“Normally, they’re either on the verge of being downgraded to a (medical-surgical) floor, or they’re teetering on going to ICU. So we do deal with a lot of really sick patients,” she said.

Orlando, of Egg Harbor City, said she relies on the support of her teammates to stay motivated through these high-stress situations on the job, especially during the pandemic.

“COVID has definitely been a struggle. If it wasn’t for my PCU family, I don’t know what would honestly get any of us through, to be honest with you,” she said. “We are very, very tight-knit. We’re a great team.”

Before the COVID-19 outbreak last March, she and her unit covered 17 beds, but that grew to 40 beds at some points in the past year.

“We were stretched thin, but it only made us stronger as a PCU family to be able to help our patients and do our jobs,” she said.

Along with being close with her fellow nurses, Orlando said she makes similar personal connections with her patients.

“I always treat my patients as my family because I want them to feel like somebody cares,” she said. “I always share my own personal life with them, if they’re open to that. I get to know them and they get to know me, so that we’re on the same page and I’m as open as I can be with them so they know that I’m there and that I care.”

Orlando knew early on she wanted to be a nurse. After she had her son, Orlando decided to pursue her passion at Atlantic Cape Community College. She graduated from the school’s nursing program and then received her bachelors degree from Rutgers University.

Orlando said being nominated for the Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare award has meant a lot to her.

“I read it and I instantly cried because the patient that nominated me — it was four years ago that I took care of her,” she said. “It just means so much that I impacted her life that much that she nominated me for this award.”

Winning was even more unexpected.

“It felt awesome. I didn’t expect it because I feel like we should all be winners, but it was greatly appreciated,” she said.

Being honored shows her that every day she has the chance to make an impact with her patients.

“It’s just amazing that you can touch somebody’s life,” she said. “It makes you think even if you’re having a bad day at work you’re still touching these people’s lives and impacting their life and they remember you.”

— Amanda Auble

Although Jessica Salerno loved nursing, she wanted to achieve a better work life balance. So she left the progressive care unit at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway Township to work in the hospital’s informatics department.

Two months later, she was back on the unit in the middle of the first wave of the pandemic.

“I was asked to return,” said Salerno, who sometimes worked five, 12-hour shifts to help manage the influx of COVID-19 patients. “I was needed, and if I could physically do it, I was there.

“The first few weeks, we didn’t know what was happening,” she said. “Everything was changing every day. We didn’t really know how to manage these patients. It was extremely emotional, overwhelming and exhausting.”

It was also surreal, the word Salerno uses to describe the unit, which looked like a medical ghost town.

“It was just us,” she said. “There was no one else. There were no families anywhere. It was a lonely experience. But the patients were more alone than any of us. They were scared, and they knew they had the virus. People were dying. It was awful.”

Salerno had a reprieve in the summer when cases began to drop. She returned to her informatics job and assumed she’d be there for a while — until the second wave of the pandemic hit in November.

Salerno was needed again. And this time, she knew she wasn’t going back to informatics.

“Sometimes things have to hit you over the head,” Salerno said. “I left my unit twice, and I was asked to come back twice. It was as if God was saying, ‘This is where you need to be, and this is where you need to stay.’”

Although the medical staff had more experience to draw from during the second wave, Salerno still watched patients die. Sometimes, all she could do was hold their hand as they slipped away. During the second surge, Salerno witnessed younger people dying.

“COVID doesn’t discriminate based on age,” Salerno said. “I’ve seen people in their 20s and 30s die. If someone had a medical complication, COVID put them on a speed track. So many people died before their time.”

Despite the personal toll, Salerno never backed away from caring for the sick.

“I felt exhausted and defeated. But I never questioned why I was doing it. Nursing is my purpose. It’s why I’m here.”

— Maria Wolf

For Susan Simoncini, there’s a definite link between her nursing career and her leisure activities.

“I really enjoy gardening and if I wasn’t a nurse, I’d own a flower shop,” Simoncini said. The connection is pretty obvious —nurturing, tending and providing plenty of “TLC” to both plants and patients.

A nurse since 1984, Simoncini has been at Cape Regional Medical Center for the past five years after a long stint at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia from 1993 to 2015.

Simoncini is the nurse manager in the intensive care unit at the medical center and has obviously earned the respect of her staff who nominated her for Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare award. She earned her bachelor of science in nursing degree from Penn State University and holds a critical care registered nurse designation.

“During these difficult times of the COVID pandemic, Sue’s leadership skills have been tested and stretched in many directions,” said Raymond Wiesnewski, director of patient experience and volunteer services. “She is a knowledgeable and professional leader, but most importantly she is a compassionate person. Sue has the respect and support of her team which goes a long way when caring for the most compromised patients.”

“Sue has devoted countless hours to the care of her patients and has developed a relationship with many families who have not been able to visit their loved ones,” said Tom Piratzky, the executive director of the Cape Regional Foundation. “It is the example Sue sets that has truly made a difference and has served as encouragement for her team to manage this crisis.”

Her favorite part of the nursing profession?

“I love making a difference in patient care and in patients’ lives,” she said.

Simoncini said the most difficult part of the past year with the COVD-19 pandemic has been the constantly changing recommendations dealing with the coronavirus and implementing those protocols to keep her staff and patients safe. Like everyone, she missed not being able to see her family for long stretches of time but she never doubted her commitment to nursing.

Although she didn’t follow in the footsteps of other family members in the medical profession, she did set the example for her younger sister who is a physician.

A native of Philadelphia, Simoncini lives in Lower Township where she tends her garden when she’s not caring for her patients at Cape Regional Medical Center

— Barbara St. Clair

For Jamie Lee, a registered nurse in the emergency department of Cape Regional Medical Center, the past 14 months or so have been filled with life-changing events, including the birth of her son in April 2020 just as the pandemic deepened in southern New Jersey.

As a young adult, Lee took care of both of her grandmothers before they died, an experience that no doubt influenced her choice of a career since she has continued to do hospice work. At one point in her life, Lee said she considered becoming a lawyer, but nursing won out. Lee said if she wasn’t a nurse, she would probably be a social worker.

Lee was a nurse’s aide at the hospital for three years before she earned her RN from Atlantic Cape Community College and later her bachelor of science in nursing degree from Rutgers University. She has been a nurse at the hospital for eight years and also worked at Shore Medical Center, the AtlantiCare hospice program and other health care facilities.

The pandemic changed the emergency department routine in how patients are cared for, Lee said.

“The most challenging thing is providing the level of care to ensure the safety of the patient, staff and perhaps a family member. It’s difficult for patients who are lonely, need a voice, comfort and even hand holding,” she said, adding family members often need that same kind of reassurance. “It’s a much different way of providing care.”

“My favorite part of nursing is finding the best outcome for patients as well as their families,” Lee said.

Although the pandemic has impacted her personal and family life, Lee never doubted her nursing career choice. Her 12-hour shifts are often longer since there’s always a need to discuss new procedures, issues and ways of doing things before she leaves at the end of her shift.

“I even came back to work before my maternity leave ended just to be with my team and feel useful,” Lee said.

Lee lives in Linwood with her family, which includes a 10-year-old daughter, a 3-year-old daughter and their son born just over a year ago.

“I’m so proud of Jamie,” said Kelly Benigno, the emergency department nursing director. “She comes to work every day with a positive attitude. Jamie is a true patient advocate, always looking for ways to improve patient care and willing to support the rest of the emergency department team.”

— Barbara St. Clair

Karla Pope was a true leader — a woman of courage, compassion and strength.

As director of nurses for Complete-Care Health Network headquartered in Bridgeton, she rallied her healthcare team during the early days of the pandemic and helped them cope with circumstances few of us can understand.

“She was a force to be reckoned with,” said Dr. Azizeh Salloum, chief medical officer at CompleteCare Health Network. “She was fair. She led with integrity and had a sense of fierceness. Everyone felt confident around her, especially last year when (the hospital) was a scary environment to be in.

“She made people feel confident to go to work and to go home,” said Salloum. “She had compassion, empathy, sympathy and kindness.”

Nurses are crucial in the health care picture. In fact, they — not the doctors — are captains of the ship, said Salloum, who worked with Pope for eight years.

“You’re only as good as your leader,” she said. “Patients can walk away and say ‘Dr. Salloum was great.’ But it’s not because of me. It’s because Karla led the way. The voyage in the ocean can be rough or smooth, depending on who the captain is. Karla made the voyage smooth.”

Tragically, Pope died of COVID-19 in January. She was 53.

“It’s a big loss to us,” said Salloum, who received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pope. “She had such a presence. She did something to people when she walked in a room. She made you straighten your shoulders and be prepared to do what was expected of you. But she had empathy, too. If you made a mistake, she’d teach you. There was always a learning lesson with her.”

As the heath care team processes Pope’s loss, they are calling to mind her strength and wisdom.

“With her passing, we now think, ‘What would Karla do in this situation? How would she handle things?’” Salloum said.

“We have great leaders here, of course,” she said. “But Karla was special. We have to keep her legacy alive. We want to keep her legacy alive. … Her loss makes us question: If today is our last day, what will we leave behind? Karla left so much. She made a huge difference in so many people’s lives.”

— Maria Wolf

At 82 years old, Rosalie Mocco has spent more than six decades in nursing and is still going strong. She works 40-plus hours per week as director of nurses at Right at Home, a home care agency in Linwood.

Retiring isn’t in her future plans.

“I love what I do,” she said. “Nursing isn’t just a job. It is truly a vocation. It is a calling.”

That calling hasn’t changed, even during the pandemic. “I never once questioned whether I should still be doing home care during COVID,” said Mocco, who carries a caseload as well as manages the nurses at the home care agency.

“My patients are normally isolated,” said Mocco, who works up to six days per week. “But the pandemic made everything worse. Their families couldn’t visit, and so that created an extra burden for our patients. Their greatest hope would be the home health aide or the nurse who comes in.

“A 45-minute visit would sometimes turn into two hours. My clients would beg me not to leave. And so I extended myself a little further. I’ve always been a giver. I will give until my nth degree.”

Mocco’s role model was her father.

“His philosophy was that when you take a job, you do it 100% or more because that’s what people want you to do,” she said. “When you have a job and you love it, that’s your reward. I think about that when I get down, and it helps me.”

During her long career, Mocco has worked as teacher, mentor, manager and more. But her favorite role has always been that of the hands-on clinician — a compassionate, caring and comforting presence.

“Working with patients is my greatest love,” said Mocco, who believes they should be treated with kindness and care, just as one would treat a family member. “It’s where I belong. I knew that as soon as I got into the clinical area.”

Mocco said it’s an honor to serve people who are vulnerable and need her help. “Nursing is truly my joy. I don’t consider myself a hero. I just love what I do.”

Looking ahead, she said she’ll continue in her role until she can’t do it anymore.

“I’ll work until the day I drop. And that will be just fine with me,” she said.

— Maria Wolf

Nominees for nursing heroes

Chrissy Abut Corbett

Jessica Acosta

Jill Antorino

Leni Azaula

Kimberly Baker Turner

Collagen Beaulieu

Cindy Bischoff

Alexander Bland

Chrissy Booher

Linda Bowker

Taylor Breder

Krista Brugger

Staci Burgess

Libby Caine O’Donnell

Christina Camp

Jeffrey Canfield

Cape Regional Health System Nursing Team

Gina Chern

Katherine (Katie) Christian

Stephanie Colacurcio

Adrianne Cosmo Beck

Kelly Cone

Hayley Conover

Ben D’Aulerio

Nicole DeCicco

Kimberly De Clement

Debra Delaney

Julie Delizza

Nicole Demarco

Amber Dixon

Samuel Doku

Holly Donald

Paula Downam

Monica Eafrati

Kathy El Amrani

Barbara Elefante

Kevin Emmons

Janice L Erb

Jacqueline Evenson

Sandy Eyde

Lisa Fineran

Charisse Fizer

Veronica Gamble

Angela Germana

Erin Giacobbe

Raymond Giannascoli

Daniela Gonzalez

Melinda Haig

Gina Hannon

Michele Hansen

Tammy Hart-Pitts

Summer Henson

Danielle Hong

ICU nurses for AtlantiCare in Atlantic City

ICU NURSES at Shore Medical Center

Linda Jensen

Lauren Jones

Lee Jones

Carrie Jorgenson

Jessica Kensey

Amanda Kimberly

Erica Kisby

Kate Kopakowski Soto

Tricia Kropilak

Joyce Lam

Lori LaSasso

Renee LeBlanc

Jenell Lee

Stacey Lera

Esha Letson

Christie Linden

Kim MacKinnon

Casey Marienski

Arianna Marino

Jennifer Martin

Misti Martin

Maryceli Martinez

Xiomara Martínez

Jason Mazak

Christine McKeaney Reich

Jamie Mehlhouse

Julie Milora

Maryellen Miraglilo

Chris Mooney

Melissa Moran

Karly Morgan

Fred Moss

Eva Mulhern

Marla Naumchik

Amanda Noona

Tracy Nunnally

Lori O'Brien

Ann Orlando

Opalyn Ortega

Bryan Palumbo

Mae Pangilinan

Tejalkumar Patel

Isa S Payne

Alvina Perno

Jennifer Pero

Kelsie Peta

Mark Pfander

Tracy Phan

Tara Pierami

Sam Pinkney

Salvatore Profaci

Karen Procopio

Christine (Chrissy) Reich

Ashley Reider

Sherri Richmond

Sherry Richmond

Amanda Rickley

Janna Rixey

Katie Robbins

Stephanie Rubino

Cheryl S Rush

Emily Busch Saganiec

Luz Salomon

Carly Schell

Susan Seckinger

Mary Seddon

Barbara Shaughnessy

Yulanda R.Short

Jennifer Sibiga

Erica Sickler

Mike Smith

Gini Sprague

Neida Stevenson

Ruth Stevenson

Emily Terreros

Tiffany Thies

Kimberly Vaccaro Davis

Maureen Vander

Kim Ventriglia

Nancy Wanner

Avis Wharton

Evanne Wilson

Olga Yamileth Ferraiolo

Cynthia Young

Franco Zauli

Lynda Zipparo

Judges

Michael Chait

Michael Chait, who joined the Greater Atlantic City Chamber in 2017, and in January 2020, was named president of the organization, which serves as the area’s unified voice for the business community in fostering economic vitality and a higher quality of life in our region.

Prior to joining the GACCC, Chait spent three years as the director of marketing for The Press of Atlantic City, three years as the assistant director of marketing, communications and events for the City of Cape May, and eight years as the corporate advertising and sponsorship manager at Boardwalk Hall and the Atlantic City Convention Center.

With more than 15 years of experience in marketing, public relations, and events, Chait has facilitated the execution of diverse events, strategic planning, and marketing programs for businesses of all size and nonprofits.

He serves on numerous boards and committees including the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board, Atlantic City Restart and Recovery Committee, Atlantic City Policy Group, Atlantic City Executive Council, Senator Walter Rand Institute for Public Affairs, Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism (LIGHT) at Stockton University, South Jersey STEM and Innovation Partnership, Manufacturing Alliance of South Jersey and Stockton University Rowing Advisory Committee.

In 2016 Michael was recognized as a “Top 40 Under 40” by Atlantic City Weekly.

He holds a bachelors of arts in business communications from Marietta College where he was a member of the schools rowing team.

Chait is married to his wife Kimberly of 12 years and they have two children together, Elizabeth (10) and Michael (7).

Myrna Morales Keklak

Myrna Morales Keklak joined Atlantic Cape Community College in 2001 where she currently serves as Assistant Dean of Nursing & Health Sciences. Her nursing experiences include serving as a full-time nursing faculty member, an advanced practice nurse, critical care clinical educator and ICU and emergency room staff nurse.

She secured her associates degree in nursing from Brookdale Community College, a bachelors of science nursing degree from Kean University, and a masters of science nursing degree and nurse practitioner education from Seton Hall University. In 2008, she was selected as the Atlantic Cape Community College Faculty of the Year.

Born in Puerto Rico, she takes great pride in assisting students for whom English is a second language.

Keklak lives in Egg Harbor Township with her husband, Peter, a physician assistant, and has two grown daughters and twin granddaughters.

Rose Scaffidi

Rose M. Scaffidi is an Associate Professor of Nursing and the Nursing Program Coordinator at Stockton University in Galloway Township.

Scaffidi became a registered nurse in 1978 and completed her bachelors of science degree at Stockton University in 1995. She went on to complete a masters of science in nursing and a certificate in midwifery at the University of Pennsylvania in 1999. She attended Drexel University, where she defended her dissertation “The Relationship Between Personal Knowledge and Decision Self-Efficacy in Choosing Trial of Labor After Cesarean” in 2011.

In addition to her role as a nursing professor at Stockton, Scaffidi continues to practice as a certified nurse midwife for APG OB/GYN within the AtlantiCare organization. She is a lifelong resident of Hammonton, where she resides with her husband of 43 years.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.