Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper adjusts his sunglasses during baseball practice at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Bryce Harper played third base for two innings in Monday’s intrasquad game. The right fielder fielded a ground ball off the bat of Kyle Garlick and threw him out at first base.

Girardi watched Harper field ground balls last week.

Harper campaigned for Girardi to play him in the infield.

“We’ll probably keep you in right,” Girardi said.

But the manager gave Harper his chance during Monday's scrimmage.

“I think it’s important that the guys have fun in the game,” Girardi said. “There’s always that little risk, so you try to minimize the risk.”

Girardi had one rule for Harper.

“There is no diving,” Girardi said.

Harper pleaded that instincts could cause him to lay out for a ball.

Girardi repeated his no diving mantra.

Do not expected to see Harper with a glove on the infield any time soon.

He didn’t sign a $330 million contract to scoop up ground balls.

