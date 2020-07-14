Bryce Harper played third base for two innings in Monday’s intrasquad game. The right fielder fielded a ground ball off the bat of Kyle Garlick and threw him out at first base.
Girardi watched Harper field ground balls last week.
Harper campaigned for Girardi to play him in the infield.
“We’ll probably keep you in right,” Girardi said.
But the manager gave Harper his chance during Monday's scrimmage.
“I think it’s important that the guys have fun in the game,” Girardi said. “There’s always that little risk, so you try to minimize the risk.”
Girardi had one rule for Harper.
“There is no diving,” Girardi said.
Harper pleaded that instincts could cause him to lay out for a ball.
Girardi repeated his no diving mantra.
Do not expected to see Harper with a glove on the infield any time soon.
He didn’t sign a $330 million contract to scoop up ground balls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.