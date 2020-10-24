Now is not the time for 76ers to trade Joel Embiid

There are many, starting with the aforementioned success that Embiid has enjoyed as a post-up player. Not surprisingly, he shot 72.5 percent on shots 0 to 3 feet from the basket during the regular season.

Embiid was eighth in the NBA in player efficiency rating (25.8), according to Basketball-Reference.com. Known as PER, player efficiency rating is a measure of per-minute production standardized such that the league average is 15.

Even when Embiid isn't scoring, he is often drawing double-teams, leaving teammates open.

Embiid is also an elite defender, but this season and especially during the playoffs, he didn't always put forth his best effort on defense.

Still, he is an intimidating presence who discourages opponents from driving to the basket.

With his ability to alter the game at both ends of the court, Embiid has shown that a dominant center can still have a place in today's NBA that relies much more on three-point shooting.

Embiid turned 26 in March and should be hitting his prime. In October of 2017, he signed a five-year $146.5 million extension. Embiid still has three years left on his contract.