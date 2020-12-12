 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Now, for Wednesday's storm
0 comments

Now, for Wednesday's storm

A bonafied nor'easter setup will take place. High pressure from Tuesday will move toward Atlantic Canada. This "blocking high" is seen in all major coastal storms, as it helps slow down the storm (more precipitation) and bring in colder air (increasing the likelihood for snow). 

Blocking high pressure

Pressure anomaly to average Wednesday at 1 p.m. High pressure in Eastern Canada, designated in red, will slow down the speed of the low pressure and also pump cold air around the clockwise spinning high pressure. 

Precipitation, whether rain or snow, will likely be from Wednesday afternoon to Wednesday night. Will it be mostly rain or snow? When will changeover happen? How much snow will fall? Those are all questions that we'll need until Sunday or Monday to answer. What kind of storm southeastern New Jersey will see will be dependent on the track and strength of the storm. 

Wednesday's Storm

For example, the Canadian model, which is a strong low pressure system, is able to wrap cold air in toward the coast and shows a snowy solution for South Jersey, save Cape May County (a nod to the Cape May Bubble, perhaps). Meanwhile, the GFS model is weaker, which doesn't allow as much cold air to wrap in. Here, rain will fall for most of the area.

Comparing Models for Wednesday

The GFS model (left) and Canadian model (right) for 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Anything from plain rain to shovel-worthy snow is in the cards. The last time Atlantic City International Airport measured an inch of snow in a day was March 1, 2019. The last 3-inch daily snow was Feb. 1, 2019, while the last large snow event was 13.2 inches that fell Jan. 4, 2018. However, there will be other impacts to be concerned about. 

Fight for Snow
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News