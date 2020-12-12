Now, for Wednesday's storm

A bonafied nor'easter setup will take place. High pressure from Tuesday will move toward Atlantic Canada. This "blocking high" is seen in all major coastal storms, as it helps slow down the storm (more precipitation) and bring in colder air (increasing the likelihood for snow).

Precipitation, whether rain or snow, will likely be from Wednesday afternoon to Wednesday night. Will it be mostly rain or snow? When will changeover happen? How much snow will fall? Those are all questions that we'll need until Sunday or Monday to answer. What kind of storm southeastern New Jersey will see will be dependent on the track and strength of the storm.

For example, the Canadian model, which is a strong low pressure system, is able to wrap cold air in toward the coast and shows a snowy solution for South Jersey, save Cape May County (a nod to the Cape May Bubble, perhaps). Meanwhile, the GFS model is weaker, which doesn't allow as much cold air to wrap in. Here, rain will fall for most of the area.