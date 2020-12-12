Now, for Wednesday's storm (Sunday update)

A bonafied nor'easter setup will take place. High pressure from Tuesday will move toward Atlantic Canada. This "blocking high" is seen in all major coastal storms, as it helps slow down the storm (more precipitation) and bring in colder air (increasing the likelihood for snow).
Precipitation will fall from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night, ending early Thursday morning.
After looking at the latest forecast models, and knowing that southeastern New Jersey is the toughest place to snow in the state, here is how Wednesday's storm should shake out.
For most of Cape May County, and the entire Jersey Shore, I believe that it will be plain rain for you. While temperatures, even at the shore, start at or below freezing Wednesday, temperatures should be in the 40s for the start time here. When winds finally turn from southeast to northeast Wednesday night, it should be too little cold air, too late, to turn rain back to snow.
However, for the rest of the region, rain should change to snow Wednesday night, likely after midnight. This will last until the storm ends Thursday morning. Given that the ground will be wet already and temperatures likely only fall to around freezing while it snows, I don't expect many inches of snow, but some measurable snow will definitely be in the cards. More information on that will come out Monday.
If you want all the snow you can handle, head to the northern half of the state, or to the northwest Philadelphia suburbs. A mostly snow to all snow will be likely here.
The last time Atlantic City International Airport measured an inch of snow in a day was March 1, 2019. The last 3-inch daily snow was Feb. 1, 2019, while the last large snow event was 13.2 inches that fell Jan. 4, 2018. However, there will be other impacts to be concerned about.
Here is a list of the Top 10 December 1-Day Snowfall Records. Posted for no reason at all. Just fun to look at data, isn't it? pic.twitter.com/QAsbgT2VEL— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) December 13, 2020
