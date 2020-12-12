Now, for Wednesday's storm (Sunday update)

A bonafied nor'easter setup will take place. High pressure from Tuesday will move toward Atlantic Canada. This "blocking high" is seen in all major coastal storms, as it helps slow down the storm (more precipitation) and bring in colder air (increasing the likelihood for snow).

Precipitation will fall from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night, ending early Thursday morning.

After looking at the latest forecast models, and knowing that southeastern New Jersey is the toughest place to snow in the state, here is how Wednesday's storm should shake out.

For most of Cape May County, and the entire Jersey Shore, I believe that it will be plain rain for you. While temperatures, even at the shore, start at or below freezing Wednesday, temperatures should be in the 40s for the start time here. When winds finally turn from southeast to northeast Wednesday night, it should be too little cold air, too late, to turn rain back to snow.