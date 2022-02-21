November 8 - Full Beaver Moon

6:02 a.m. EST
At this point of the year, it was time to set beaver traps before the swamps freeze to ensure a supply of warm winter furs. Another interpretation suggests that the name Beaver Moon comes from the fact that the beavers are now active in their preparation for winter.
The year’s second total lunar eclipse occurs with this full moon. New Jersey won't be in totality - that will be in the western portions of the country - however, we will be in a partial eclipse for a few moons. Expect to see a corner of the moon darkened or shaded reddish-brown.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
