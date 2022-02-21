 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
November 8 - Full Beaver Moon

6:02 a.m. EST 

At this point of the year, it was time to set beaver traps before the swamps freeze to ensure a supply of warm winter furs. Another interpretation suggests that the name Beaver Moon comes from the fact that the beavers are now active in their preparation for winter.  

The year’s second total lunar eclipse occurs with this full moon. New Jersey won't be in totality - that will be in the western portions of the country - however, we will be in a partial eclipse for a few moons. Expect to see a corner of the moon darkened or shaded reddish-brown. 

