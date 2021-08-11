 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 2, 2013 at Boardwalk Hall
0 comments

Nov. 2, 2013 at Boardwalk Hall

  • 0

SET 1

Wilson, Rift, Ocelot, Water in the Sky, Sample in a Jar, Funky Bitch, 46 Days, Theme From the Bottom, Yarmouth Road, Limb By Limb, Mike's Song, I Am Hydrogen, Weekapaug Groove.

SET 2

Down with Disease, Piper, Roggae, Waves, Tweezer, Julius, Backwards Down the Number Line, Character Zero.

ENCORE

Sleeping Monkey, Tweezer Reprise.

Notes: During the first set, the band called back to the "Shaft" gag from the night before during "Theme From the Bottom." The show also featured many references to "Makisupa Policeman" performed the night before.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News