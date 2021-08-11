Nov. 2, 2013 at Boardwalk Hall

SET 1
Wilson, Rift, Ocelot, Water in the Sky, Sample in a Jar, Funky Bitch, 46 Days, Theme From the Bottom, Yarmouth Road, Limb By Limb, Mike's Song, I Am Hydrogen, Weekapaug Groove.
SET 2
Down with Disease, Piper, Roggae, Waves, Tweezer, Julius, Backwards Down the Number Line, Character Zero.
ENCORE
Sleeping Monkey, Tweezer Reprise.
Notes: During the first set, the band called back to the "Shaft" gag from the night before during "Theme From the Bottom." The show also featured many references to "Makisupa Policeman" performed the night before.