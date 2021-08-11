 Skip to main content
Nov. 1, 2013 at Boardwalk Hall
Nov. 1, 2013 at Boardwalk Hall

SET 1

Cavern, Runaway Jim, Sand, Halfway to the Moon, Halley's Comet, Tube, Possum, When the Circus Comes, Sugar Shack, Jesus Just Left Chicago, David Bowie.

SET 2

Twist, Gotta Jibboo, Makisupa Policeman, Light, Chalk Dust Torture, Meatstick, Boogie On Reggae Woman, The Wedge, Slave to the Traffic Light.

ENCORE

Sneakin' Sally Through the Alley.

Notes: The band had a little bit of fun during the first set, performing the theme from the hit TV series "Shaft." In the second set, "Twist" featured a really cool jam centered around the David Bowie/Queen hit "Under Pressure."

