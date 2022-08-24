 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Notre Dame at Hammonton

Notre Dame at Hammonton

6 p.m. Friday

Notre Dame junior quarterback A.J. Surace is the grandson of former Millville coach and athletic director Tony Surace. A.J. threw for 1,649 yards and 17 TDs as the Fighting Irish finished 4-5 last season. Hammonton comes off a 5-6 season. Sophomore running back Kenny Smith impressed as a freshman with 418 rushing yards last season.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
