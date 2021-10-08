Notre Dame 7, St. Joseph 51 - FINAL

Cohl Mercado scored three times to help the St. Joseph Academy football team beat Notre Dame 51-7 on Friday night in Glassboro, Gloucester County.
This game was played at Rowan University's Richard Wackar Stadium, as the Wildcats do not have a home field to play at this season. St. Joseph, the No. 8 team in The Press Elite 11, improved to 5-2.
The Wildcats took a 6-0 lead with 7 minutes, 18 seconds left in the first quarter. Ja'son Prevard connected with Cohl Mercado deep down the middle for a 41-yard TD.
Jahqir Haley had an interception on the next possession. Mercado followed that up with a 21-yard TD run, finding a hole on the left side and running up the sideline before reaching the end zone to make it 13-0.
The Wildcats thought they extended the lead when Jahmeer Cartegena took a punt from the Wildcats' 17 and returned it untouched 83 yards for the score, but it was called back on a penalty.
Notre Dame (2-3) got the ball back and drove downfield. Justin Liedtka caught a 16-yard TD pass from A.J. Surace to cut the score to 13-7. Surace is the grandson of legendary Millville coach Tony Surace and son of Princeton University coach Bob Surace.
St. Joseph quickly answered, when Prevard and Mercado connected again, this one from 54 yards out to extend the Wildcats' lead to 21-7.
Demarion McCoy got a safety for the Wildcats' defense in the second quarter following a sack in the end zone. Cartegena then returned the safety kickoff to the 10, and the Wildcats capitalized, when Kevin Mayfield scored on the next play to make it 30-7.
Mayfield scored his second TD of the game to make it 37-7 midway through the third quarter. His 1-yard score was set up by a 25-yard scramble by Prevard on fourth down.
Haley added a 5-yard TD run. Ty Mercado, Cohl's younger brother, had an interception. Richard Chandler scored from 11 yards out in the fourth.
Notre Dame;0 7 0 0—7
St. Joseph;6 24 14 7—51
FIRST QUARTER
SJ—Mercado 41 pass from Prevard (kick blocked)
SECOND QUARTER
SJ—Mercado 22 run (Delgozzo kick)
ND—Liedtka 16 pass from Surace (kick)
SJ—Mercado 54 pass from Prevard (Mercado run)
SJ—McCoy tackles QB in endzone for safety
SJ—Mayfield 10 run (Delgozzo kick)
THIRD QUARTER
SJ—Mayfield 1 run (Delgozzo kick)
SJ—Haley 5 run (Delgozzo kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
SJ—Chandler 11 run (Delgozzo kick)
Records—Notre Dame 2-3, St. Joseph 5-2.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba